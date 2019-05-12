Corbyn: We cannot stay silent at the denial of Palestinian people’s rights

PNN/ London/

The leader of the UK opposition Labour Party, MP Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday voiced his party’s support for Palestinians, condemning human rights violations by Israel while thousands of people were taking part in a pro-Palestinian rally, dubbed the National Demonstration for Palestine, in London.

In a Facebook post on his page, Corbyn said “We cannot stand by or stay silent at the continuing denial of rights and justice to the Palestinian people.”

“The Labour Party is united in condemning the ongoing human rights abuses by Israeli forces, including the shooting of hundreds of unarmed Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza – most of them refugees or families of refugees – demanding their rights,” he wrote.

Corbyn also tackled last week’s escalation of violence, during raids on Gaza, killing 25 Palestinians, and four Israelis, describing it as “both distressing and dangerous – and a reminder of the risk that full-scale conflict can return at any time,” adding that the silence of many governments, including the British, has been deafening.

“The UK government should instead unequivocally condemn the killing of demonstrators – including children, paramedics and journalists – and other civilians, and freeze arms sales to Israel,” he wrote.

Corbyn also called for a sustainable peace that delivers peace, justice and security to both Palestinians and Israelis, saying it cannot be achieved while the illegal occupation and settlement of Palestinian land continues, along with the multiple human rights abuses faced by Palestinians on a daily basis and actions of the Israeli government in flagrant disregard of international law.

In addition, the post said that “If President Trump’s Middle East plan is, as expected, an attempt to bury the Palestinians’ right to a viable state alongside Israel, we will call on our government and the international community to reject it decisively. No peace plan can succeed at the expense of the rights of the Palestinian people. That’s why a Labour government will recognise a Palestinian state and press for an immediate return to meaningful negotiations, aimed at achieving a lasting settlement based on UN resolutions, international law and justice that has been too long denied.”