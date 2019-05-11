IOF kill Palestinian protester in Gaza

Gaza/PNN/

IOF have killed a young Palestinian man taking part in anti-occupation protests in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Gazan Health Ministry said Abdullah Juma’a Abdulal, 24, was killed east of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the ministry, said 30 Palestinians were also injured during the protests.

Four children and a paramedic were reportedly among the injured.

Since March 30 last year, the Palestinians in Gaza have been holding weekly rallies to demand the right to return for those driven out of their homeland by Israeli aggression and an end to the Israeli siege on the enclave.

More than 300 Palestinians have been killed since then, and over 17,300 have been injured.

A United Nations (UN) fact-finding mission found earlier that Israeli forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has launched three major wars against the enclave, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.