Hundreds of settlers Storm “Solomon Pools” site in Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Hundreds of settlers stormed on Thursday morning the archaeological area of Solomon’s Pools, south of Bethlehem, Central West Bank.

Eyewitnesses told PNN that hundreds of extremist settlers stormed the area near Al-Khader town accompanied with military protection reinforced by the Israeli army forces.

The settlers performed Talmudic rituals in the vicinity of the three pools before leaving.

Meanwhilke, 137 settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Magharba Gate in consecutive groups, touring its yards.