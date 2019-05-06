25 killed and hundreds injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Gaza/PNN/

The Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip left 25 Palestinians dead and at least 154 injured, after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement on early morning hours, mediated by Egypt.

Israeli strikes started continued for three days, killing 25 Gazans. Meanwhile, two settlers from the Gaza enclave settlements were killed in the strike-backs.

Tensions erupted in Gaza on Friday following the killing of four Palestinians, two in an Israeli air raid on southern Gaza and two during the regime’s live fire at anti-occupation protesters near a fence separating the blockaded coastal enclave from the occupied territories.

Among the 16 Palestinians killed since then have been a pregnant mother and a 14-month-old baby girl.

Israeli claims that it started the strikes after two of its soldiers were wounded by Palestinian gunfire near the Gaza fence and that it has been hitting the positions of Hamas.

The resistance movement has said Tel Aviv has been breaching earlier ceasefire “understandings,” and has been retaliating the Israeli strikes with rockets.

Israeli sources says about 550 rockets have been fired at the occupied lands over the past days. The Israeli army says its warplanes have targeted some 180 sites in the Gaza Strip.

The latest rocket fire from Gaza killed a 60-year-old Israeli man. A total of some 83 Israelis have also been wounded.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007, causing a decline in living standards as well as unprecedented unemployment and poverty.

Israel has also launched several wars on the Palestinian coastal sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014.