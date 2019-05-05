Over dozen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Gaza/PNN/

Nine more Palestinians have been killed on the third day of Israeli strikes against the besieged Gaza Strip, bringing the total Palestinian death toll since Friday to 17.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing the Gazan Health Ministry, said three Palestinians lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a crowd in the Gaza City neighborhood of Shujaeya on Sunday.

A ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qudra, identified the three as Bilal al-Bana, Abdullah Abu al-Ata, and Hamed Ahmed Abdel Khazri, saying that Khazri was a commander of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.

A few hours later, two more Palestinians lost their lives in an Israeli air raid targeting the Bureij camp in central Gaza.

Four more Palestinians were killed after Israeli warplanes hit Palestinians’ houses in Rafah and Beit Lahia.

The ministry also said that at least 90 people had been wounded in the Israeli aggression against the sliver.

Tensions erupted in Gaza on Friday following the killing of four Palestinians, two in an Israeli air raid on southern Gaza and two during the regime’s live fire at anti-occupation protesters near a fence separating the blockaded coastal enclave from the occupied territories.

Among the 16 Palestinians killed since then have been a pregnant mother and a 14-month-old baby girl.

Israeli claims that it started the strikes after two of its soldiers were wounded by Palestinian gunfire near the Gaza fence and that it has been hitting the positions of Hamas.

The resistance movement has said Tel Aviv has been breaching earlier ceasefire “understandings,” and has been retaliating the Israeli strikes with rockets.

Israeli sources says about 550 rockets have been fired at the occupied lands over the past days. The Israeli army says its warplanes have targeted some 180 sites in the Gaza Strip.

The latest rocket fire from Gaza killed a 60-year-old Israeli man. A total of some 83 Israelis have also been wounded.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007, causing a decline in living standards as well as unprecedented unemployment and poverty.

Israel has also launched several wars on the Palestinian coastal sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014.