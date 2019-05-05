Italy contributes EUR 1.9 million to UNRWA Health Programme in Gaza

Jerusalem /PNN/

The latest contribution from the Government of Italy of EUR 1.9 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) will support the provision of primary health care at six health centres in Gaza for a period of six months in 2019. This contribution will help provide some 450,000 medical consultations and benefit approximately 340,000 Palestine refugees.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Marc Lassouaoui, Chief of Donor Relations, UNRWA Department of External Relations and Communications, said: “On behalf of UNRWA, I thank the Government of Italy for their continued and generous support towards our health programme in Gaza at this time of great need. This contribution will help us ensuring the provision of health care which directly contributes towards the human development of Palestine refugees.”

The Consul General of Italy to Jerusalem, Mr. Fabio Sokolowicz, restated Italy’s longstanding support of the health sector in Palestine, underscoring the crucial importance of ensuring primary health care in the Gaza strip. “Since 2012 alone,” he added, “the Government of Italy has contributed over EUR 60 million that enabled UNRWA to continue providing vital services to Palestine refugees.”

Ms. Cristina Natoli, Head of Office, Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) said: “Through this project, AICS reaffirms both its commitment as a lead donor agency in the health sector in Palestine and its dedication to supporting Palestine refugees in Gaza.”

The Government of Italy is strong supporter of the Agency, in 2018 alone, Italy’s support of approximately EUR 15 million ensured that the Agency would be able to continue to provide vital services to Palestine refugees, as the Agency faced the largest budget deficit since its inception.