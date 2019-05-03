The EU contributes €15 million to the PA payment of April salaries and pensions

Brussels/PNN/

The European Union has made today a contribution of €15 million to the payment of April salaries and pensions of nearly 57,000 Palestinian civil servants and pensioners in the West Bank.

This contribution is funded by the European Union as part of its Direct Financial Support to the Palestinian Authority channelled through PEGASE[1].

“The EU is committed to maintaining the viability of the two-state solution and creating the basis for a future Palestinian state. This requires our political engagement, as well as financial support. Today, our support to payments of salaries and pensions for Palestinian civil servants is yet another evidence of our political will and commitment to stability and security.

The EU has always been a reliable and predictable partner and will remain committed to the key policy positions with regards to Palestinians,” said the EU Representative Ralph Tarraf.

Background

Most of the European Union assistance to the Palestinian Authority is channelled through PEGASE, the financial mechanism launched in 2008 to support the PA Reform and Development Plan and subsequent Palestinian national plans and agendas, including the ongoing National Policy Agenda “Putting Citizens First”. As well as helping to meet a substantial proportion of its recurrent expenditure, European funds support major reform and development programmes in key ministries, to help prepare the PA for statehood.

In the last 10 years, nearly €2.5 billion were disbursed through the PEGASE Direct Financial Support programmes. In addition, the EU has provided assistance to the Palestinian people through UNRWA and a wide range of cooperation projects.