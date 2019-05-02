Israeli warplanes strike Gaza Strip

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli warplanes on early Thursday morning fired airstrikes at northern Gaza Strip, with no reported casualties.

According to WAFA News Agency, warplanes fired five missiles at a post north of Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip, causing fire and damage to the site as well as area homes without anyone reported injured.

Israel claimed the attack came in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel that caused fire in several fields in the south of Israel, WAFA added.