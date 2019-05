PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said Thursday that Israeli Occupation Forces arrested 17 Palestinians, including children, during overnight raids.

PPS said that six Palestinians were arrested from Hebron, while five Palestinians were taken from Nablus, including two minors.

In Jenin, IOF arrsted two Palestinians, and one other from his home in Tubas. Two others were arrested in Ramallah governorate and one child (aged 15) from Hizma town, north of Jerusalem.