IOF threaten to halt Park Project in Aida Camp

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) stormed Aida refugee camp north of Bethlehem on Sunday, and threatened to stop the construction works pf a park and a dumpster at the entrance of the camp since it was adjacent to the wall.

Head of the Popular Committee in Aida, Said al-Azza camp told the PNN that clashes broke out between the youths and soldiers following the break in, where soldiers threatened to stop the project and arrest workers if it touches the wall. IOF then detained journalist Mohammed al-Azza while covering the storming and confiscated his ID card before they returned it to hom.

Member of the Popular Committee of Aida Mohammed Abu Aker told PNN that the construction works caused damage to the wall, but it was proved to be an old damage.

It is noteworthy that IOF stormed the work area in the same project last month, stopped work and detained a concrete pump, and arrested four workers in the UNRWA contracting company for the construction of the waste rooms.The occupation claimed that his decision to stop the work came as a result of the proximity of the construction of the wall and the lack of permits to allow UNRWA to carry out these actions.