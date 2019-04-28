Detained and wounded Palestinian dies in Israeli hospital

PNN/ Qalqilya/

The Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoner Affairs Committee on Saturday evening said the passing of Omar Younis, 20, from Sanniriya village in the Qalqilya district, northern West Bank, raises the number of detained martyrs to 219.

Younis was wounded about a week ago by the Israeli soldiers at the Za’tara checkpoint south of Nablus, allegedly for trying to carry out a stabbing. He was later transferred to the Beilinson Israeli hospital in a critical situation.

The Salem military court had extended the detention of injured Younis last Thursday for seven days under the pretext of completing the investigation, until he was announced dead by the hospital on Saturday.

For their part, the Prisoner’s Club said that despite his serious wounds, occupation authorities continued to detain Younis, held a trial and extended his detention, and did not allow his family to visit him.

The commission said that the martyrdom of Younis raises the number of martyr prisoners to (219) since 1967, holding the occupation authorities fully responsible for their crimes, including field executions, medical neglect of the sick prisoners and other violations, and called for investigations into these violations of prisoner rights and international law.