Norway to coordinate with donors on increasing aid to Palestinians, says official

Ramallah/PNN/

Norway is committed to supporting the Palestinian people and to coordinate with the donor countries to increase their financial aid to the Palestinian institutions, Tor Wennesland, Norway’s special envoy for the Middle East peace process, said today.

This came during a meeting the Norwegian envoy had in Ramallah with Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information.

The meeting comes only days before the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), chaired by Norway, convenes to discuss aid to the Palestinian Authority and projects in the occupied territories.

Wennesland re-asserted Norway’s support for a two-state solution and for an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state, according to a statement by Abu Rudeineh’s office.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked Norway for its support for the Palestinian people and cause, particularly its role in coordinating donor aid for institution building.

He urged Norway and the European Union as a whole to pressure Israel to end its violations against the Palestinian people, such as deducting money from the clearance revenues because it goes for prisoners and their families.