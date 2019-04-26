EU renews its rejection to Israeli demolition of the Palestinian houses in East Jerusalem

Jerusalem /PNN/

The European Union Representative issues the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah.

The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah note with grave concern the demolition by Israeli authorities of Palestinian property in the Wadi Yasul area of the Silwan neighbourhood in East Jerusalem on 17 April 2019.

The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah expect Israeli authorities to reconsider the execution of pending demolition orders pertaining to Palestinian property in Wadi Yasul.

The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah recall the successive Foreign Affairs Council Conclusions and statements in which the EU has repeated its strong opposition to Israel’s settlement policy and actions taken in this context, including evictions and demolitions.

The policy of settlement construction and expansion, including in East Jerusalem, is illegal under international law, and its continuation undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace.