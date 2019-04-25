Settlers storm archaeological site in Al-Jib village near Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Over 250 settlers on Thursday stormed an archaeological site in Al-Jib village, one of the oldest Palestinian villages located northwest of occupied Jerusalem and currently falls in both areas B and C of the West Bank.

According to local sources, the settlers, protected by Israeli soldiers, stormed the area and performed Talmudic rituals, while IOF closed the main road leading to the village for two hours in order to protect the settlers.

Al-Jib , which is considered one of the oldest areas in Palestine, has remains that date back to the Iron Age and the Roman era, and has ancient architectural achievements which are estimated to be 3200 years old.