Over 1,600 settlers entered Al-Aqsa since the start of Passover

PNN/ Jerusalem/

More than 1,600 ultra-Orthodox settlers, heavily guarded bu the Israeli police, have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque since the beginning of the Passover holiday on April 19.

On Thursday, some 300 settlers stormed the Mosque in large and successive groups on the side of the Magrabi Gate, with heavy security from the Israeli occupation forces.

The settlers carried out provocative tours of the mosque, amid repeated attempts to carry out rituals in the mosque, while the Israeli occupation forces are tightening their measures at the main gates of the mosque and detaining ID cards of young worshipers.