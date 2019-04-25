Jordan Baptists denounce Christian Zionists

PNN/ Amman/

The leader of Jordan’s Baptists has stated his support to the Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy places and has denounced Christian Zionists.

President of the Jordan Baptist Convention, Reverend Suheil Madanat was speaking Wednesday at the graduation of 107 students from the Baptist School in Amman. The graduation was held under the patronage of princess Sumaya el Hassan.

Describing the current situation as “an unknown curtain that has left its shadow on the entire region,” Madanat called for support to King Abdullah II with the Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy places.

Madanat also took on pro-Israeli Christian Zionists saying that “Baptists and Jordanian evangelists denounce the so-called Christian Zionism which we consider a politicization and distortion of the Holy Bible and its spiritual message.”

Baptists have been active in Jordan since seven decades supporting hospitals and schools. The Ajloun Hospital and school began in 1952 and the Amman school was launched in 1974. A newly built Baptist school is set to begin accepting students as soon as all official proceedings are completed,” Madanat told students and their families at the King Hussein Cultural Center.