IOF explode family home of martyr Omar Abu Laila

PNN/ Salfit/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday overnight exploded the family home of martyr Omar Abu Laila, located in Al-Zawiya village west of Salfit, causing damage to a number of neighboring houses.

According to locals, the second floor of the building, which consists of two apartments, was completely destroyed as a form of collective punishment, a policy followed by Israel against homes of Palestinian martyrs and prisoners.

PNN reporter said that IOF raided the village in large numbers, accompanied by two military bulldozers, and declared the area a closed military zone. After that, soldiers evacuated the neighboring houses to nearby school, before they cordoned off the house, demolished its internal walls, and then exploded it in two stages.

Soldiers fired tear gas and sound grenades towards the citizens and journalists who were covering the demolition.

In the course of the demolition, which lasted for more than 8 hours continuous, clashes broke out between dozens of young men and the occupation forces who fired bullets, gas bombs and sound towards them, but no injuries were reported.

19-year-old Omar Abu Laila was executed by IOF after carrying out a stabbing and killing two settlers near Ariel settlement, northern West Bank.

Abu Laila was chased by IOF for three days as he was hiding in an old house in a nearby village. His body is still detained by Israel.