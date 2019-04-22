The CEC Issues Its 2018 Annual Report

Ramallah/PNN/

The Central Election Commission (CEC) issued its 2018 annual report which is a second in a series of annual activities reports.

The 50- page report covers CEC activities of last year, in particular, local elections and re-run elections held on 22 September 2018, the executed awareness projects and CEC’s annual budget and future activities.

The report also covers CEC’s participation at the regional and international levels in electoral events as well as an observer to elections around the world.

The report has been distributed to relevant organizations, political parties and Civil Society Organizations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. A soft copy is available in Arabic at CEC’s website.