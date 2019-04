PNN/ Bethlehem/

A five-year-old Palestinian child on Saturday evening sustained injuries after he was run over by an Israeli settler in Herodion (Jabal Al-Furdais) area east of Bethlehem.

He was aided by the Magen David Adom paramedics who provided first aid, before he was taken by a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance to a hospital in Bethlehem.

Local sources said that the child Mohammed Tnouh, sustained bruises but his condition was described as stable.