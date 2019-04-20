Israeli tanks, aircraft target Hamas positions in Gaza Strip

GAZA/PNN/

IOF has launched artillery and aerial attacks on positions belonging to Hamas movement of Hamas in the Gaza Strip borders with Israel.

According to Palestinian security sources speaking to media, the Israeli occupation attacks struck the military observation posts of the resistance group at three locations along the fence separating Gaza from the occupied territories on Friday.

The sources said no casualties had been reported.

Israel’s military claimed that the attacks had been conducted after shots were fired from the besieged enclave at Israeli troops on the other side of the fence. “No injuries to soldiers were reported,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continued to protest along the fence in Gaza on Friday.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the Gazan Health Ministry, said that Israeli forces injured 42 Palestinians, including five paramedics and four journalists, in eastern Gaza during the latest protests.

More than 270 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces ever since anti-occupation protest rallies began in the Gaza Strip on March 30, 2018. Over 16,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries.

The blockade has caused a decline in living standards as well as unprecedented unemployment and poverty.