Israeli forces demolish home of Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

Hebron/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces have demolished two family apartments of Arafat Irfaiya, a Palestinian man accused of killing an Israeli female settler in occupied Jerusalem two months ago.

Palestinian sources reported that dozens of Israeli soldiers along with military vehicles had escorted bulldozers and other demolition equipment which demolished the family home of Irfaiya, a 29-year-old Palestinian resident of the West Bank town Hebron on Friday.

The Palestinian man was charged by the Jerusalem District prosecutor’s office in March with the alleged killing of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher, an Israeli woman settler, near the city back in February.

Irfaiya was detained by Israeli forces during a raid on his home several days after the purported killing.

The sources said that clashes erupted between local young men and Israeli troops after the demolition, during which Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades towards protesters. No injuries were reported.

An Israeli court had previously rejected the family’s appeal against the demolition of the apartments.

Circumstances surrounding the murder of the Israeli woman are not clear. Ansbacher, from the settlement of Tekoa in the West Bank, was found dead in the woods at the Ein Yael nature center in south Jerusalem on February 7.