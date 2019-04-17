Netanyahu: Putting Israeli, US forces on ICC trial absurd

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the weekly cabinet meeting that it was absurd “to come and put on trial US or Israeli soldiers.”

Netanyahu made the remarks as he lauded the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s decision last week to reject a request to investigate US forces for possible war crimes in Afghanistan.

The Israeli premier said the Hague-based court’s decision “corrects an injustice and will have far-reaching implications for the functioning of the international system” regarding Israel.

Neither the US nor Israel have ratified the Rome Statute, which established the court in the first place.

An investigation mandated by the UN Human Rights Council into Israel’s deadly crackdown on the 2018 anti-occupation rallies in the Gaza Strip has said the regime may have perpetrated “war crimes” or “crimes against humanity.”