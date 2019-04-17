Israel demolished three Palestinian homes since morning hours

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) today have demolished three Palestinian homes in Ramallah, Jerusalem and Tulkarem.

On Wednesday noon, IOF demolished a house under construction located at the entrance of Jabara village south of Tulkarem, northern West Bank. This house is one of many houses threatened with demolition in the area.

Eyewitnesses from the village said that large forces of the occupation army accompanied by two bulldozers cordoned off the area, while the eastern and western entrances of the village were closed and citizens were prevented from entering or leaving.

They added that the owners of these houses had received an Israeli order to stop construction of the house before being notified a week ago of the demolition.

Earlier on Wednesday, IOF demolished a house and a warehouse (store) belonging to a Palestinian man in Silwan town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Local sources in Jerusalem city said clashes broke out as Palestinians gathered to stop the demolition process. Several members of the family were injured by the Israeli occupation forces.

It is noteworthy that the municipality of the occupation was notified earlier the demolition of a large number of houses in this area on the pretext of illegal construction and unauthorized.

These two demolitions followed the destruction of the home of slain Palestinian, Saleh Barghouthi in Kobar village near Ramallah, at around 1:00.

