IOF demolish Saleh Barghouthi’s home in Kobar village, Ramallah

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) demolished on Wednesday overnight the family home of slain Palestinian Saleh Barghouthi in the village of Kobar, northwest of Ramallah.

Witnesses said that a large force of the occupation army stormed the village and cordoned off the house while soldiers took over the rooftops of neighboring houses. Military bulldozers then began destroying the house.

Israeli authorities accused Saleh Barghouti, 29, of carrying out a shooting operation near the “Ofra” settlement in Ramallah with his now imprisoned brother Assem, 33, whose house was also demolished last month.

Israel accused the two brothers of carrying out a shooting killing and injuring two soldiers last January.

Head of the Kobar village council, Izzat Badwan said that this is the fourth house to be demolished by IOF within the past two years.

“These crimes will not get to the steadfastness of the our people, and will not discourage us from continuing to claim our legitimate national rights,” Badwan said.