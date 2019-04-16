IOF demolish residential tent in Susiya, south of Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) demolished on Tuesday a residential tent in the village of Susiya, southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron.

Coordinator of the Hebron National Committee against the wall and settlements, Rateb Jabour told Wafa news agency that the IOF, with military reinforcements, demolished a residential tent belonging to a Palestinian family of 10 people.

Jabour called on human rights organizations for urgent and immediate intervention, to put an end to these practices aimed at deporting citizens from their land.