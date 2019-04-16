CEC concludes training on elections media coverage

PNN/ Nablus/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC), in cooperation with Birzeit Media Development Center, concluded yesterday two training workshops in Gaza and Nablus on’ elections media coverage’’.

The training was held as part of a Norwegian funded project which resulted in the training of 65 journalists in the West Bank and Gaza Strip over a total of three training sessions held in Birzeit University, Gaza and Nablus. The training was delivered by trainers from the Media Center and covered issues related to accurate and impartial media coverage of elections, conducting TV interviews and media productions.

At the end of workshops, participants produced 15 media productions on elections using smartphones as a practical application to theoretical training.