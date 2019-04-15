Nickolay Mladenov welcomes the formation of a new Palestinian government

Jerusalem /PNN/

Statement by United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, welcomed the formation of a new Palestinian government.

Mladenov said“I congratulate Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on the formation of a new Palestinian government and look forward to continuing to work closely with him and his team on improving the economic, humanitarian and social situation of the Palestinian people. At a time of significant financial and political challenges to the Palestinian national project, all must support the Government’s efforts and work to overcome internal divisions. Unity is essential to advancing the goal of a lasting peace. Elections, conducted in line with national laws and established international democratic standards can contribute to advancing reconciliation.

I thank former Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah for his leadership, engagement and cooperation. The adoption of the National Policy Agenda, ensuring financial stability, supporting Gaza reconstruction, and improving key social indicators, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda, are important achievements at a time of severe restrictions.

The United Nations remains fully committed to working with the Palestinian leadership and people in ending the occupation and advancing their legitimate national aspirations for statehood based on UN resolutions.”