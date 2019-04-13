Palestinian teen killed, scores injured by Israeli forces in Gaza protests

Gaza/PNN/

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian and injured about 70 others in mass protests along the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied territories for the 54th consecutive Friday.

The spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qidra, said in a statement that 15-year-old Misra Mousa Ali Abu Shallouf was fatally shot in the abdomen during a Great March of Return protest east of Jabalia, located 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) north of Gaza City.

Qidra added that 30 demonstrators were struck with live rounds and rubber bullets, and were transferred to nearby hospitals.

Among the wounded Palestinians was a paramedic, who sustained injuries in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians have held weekly rallies on the Gaza border to protest the siege on the enclave and demand the right for refugees to return to their homes they fled during the 1948 creation of Israel.

More than 270 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces ever since anti-occupation protest rallies began in the Gaza Strip on March 30, 2018. Over 16,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries.

The Gaza clashes reached their peak on May 14 last year, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe), which coincided this year with the US embassy relocation from Tel Aviv to occupied East Jerusalem.

On June 13, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution, sponsored by Turkey and Algeria, which condemned Israel for Palestinian civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution, which had been put forward on behalf of Arab and Muslim countries, garnered a strong majority of 120 votes in the 193-member assembly, with 8 votes against and 45 abstentions.

The resolution called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to make proposals within 60 days “on ways and means for ensuring the safety, protection, and well-being of the Palestinian civilian population under Israeli occupation,” including “recommendations regarding an international protection mechanism.”

It also called for “immediate steps towards ending the closure and the restrictions imposed by Israel on movement and access into and out of the Gaza Strip.”