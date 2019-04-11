The “New Right” headed by Bennett and Shaked enters the Knesset

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Election Commission, after counting 167,000 double envelopes last night, said that the new right party, led by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shakid, managed to reach 3.26% of the vote, passing the electoral threshold of 3.25%.

The party will now have 66 seats in the Knesset compared to 54 for the center and the left.

At this stage, the Hebrew media reported the “new right” inside the Knesset, but the sorting of the double envelopes (soldiers, prisons, hospitals, etc.) continues.