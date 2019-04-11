The Election Commission has trained UNRWA staff in Gaza

Gaza/PNN/11 April 2019

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has trained the staff of the Internal Election Committee of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Gaza Strip.

The training, which was conducted in coordination with the UN Relief and Works Agency for the Gaza Strip (UNRWA), aims to increase the efficiency and capacity of UNRWA staff to implement the local staff union elections in the Gaza Strip scheduled for April 23.

The training included all stages of the electoral process from the preparation of the voter register, through the mechanism of candidacy, to the procedures of voting and counting.

The Committee also provided logistical support through the provision of ballot boxes and boxes, and all that is necessary to complete these elections in the best possible way.