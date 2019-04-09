Video: Palestinian family demolishes own home following Israeli threats

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Zreina family today started demolishing its own home located in Bir Ona area, south of Jerusalem, after Israel threatened with demolishing several homes of the family and arrest of family members, in addition to warning them of paying heavy fines if they do not carry out the demolition.

Members of the family said on social media that they would start demolishing the house of their son after the occupation threatened them with arrest and a 230,000 shekel fine if they did not carry out the demolition. IOF stormed the the area and handed over the family members with notices that they would demolish the house in a 24-hour period. Otherwise, they would demolish it, arrest the family members and force them to pay the fine.

On 7/3/2019, owner of the house, Haj Walid Zreina told PNN that the authorities and the courts handed him a notification that he would demolish the house of his brother Ayman Rizq Zerina and his three sons Rizq, Muhammad and Saleh Zerina, which consists of two floors and four apartments before 10 April.

Zerina added that the Israeli occupation authorities threatened the family to demolish the rest of their homes, which belong to his brothers Khaled and Raed, stressing that there is a clear targeting of the Zerina family in the area, where they demolished houses belonging to him about a year ago, and to his cousins ​​Mohammed Zerina and Musa Zerina about two weeks ago.