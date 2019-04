PNN/ Hebron/

A Palestinian youth from Nahhalin town, west of Bethlehem, was seriously wounded after run over by a settler on the 60th bypass road between Jerusalem and the settlement of Gush Etzion.

Head of ambulance and emergency in the Red Crescent Branch of Bethlehem, Mohammed Awad told the official agency “Wafa” that the young man Hamza Shehdeh Najara was seriously wounded in the head after run over by a settler, and was transferred to a hospital in the occupied city of Jerusalem.