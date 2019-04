PNN/ Jenin/

Dozens of citizens were injured on Monday as a result of tear gas inhalation following IOF storming of Jenin refugee camp.

Local sources reported that dozens of young people were suffocated by the Israeli occupation forces firing sound and teargas bombs at them during the clashes that erupted after the storming of the camp.

IOF also arrested two young men from the camp after they raided the homes of their relatives in the camp.