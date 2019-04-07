Israel approves 770 new settlement units West of Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli “Planning Committee” on Saturday has approved the construction of hundreds of new settlement units Beitar Illit settlement, built on Palestinian lands in Bethlehem.

The new units are planned to be built on privately owned lands in the Palestinian villages of Hussan, Nahhalin and Wad Fukin, west of Bethlehem, central West Bank.

Head of the settlement Wall & Settlement Resistance Committee in Bethlehem, Hassan Breijiya said that Israel approved the construction of 770 new units in Beitar Illit.

Israeli settlements, which are built on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and Jerusalem are illegal in international law, and was condemned repetitively by international bodies, including the United Nations.