IOF threaten to demolish nine facilities east of Yatta

PNN/ Yatta/

Israeli occupation authorities on Sunday handed nine demolition threats against facilities in the areas of Al-Mafraqa and Al-Rakiz, east of Yatta, south of Hebron, in the southern West Bank.

Coordinator of the popular and national committees in the south, Ratib al-Jabour, told WAFA that the occupation forces, accompanied by the so-called “Civil Administration”, broke into the areas and handed out demolition threats to owners.

The threats also included a water resource belonging to the protection committee in the area owned by a Palestinian family.

Al-Jabour called on the local and international institutions to halt the demolition and displacement decisions of the Israeli occupation authorities in the eastern port of Yatta, which are aimed at displacing residents from their lands and enabling the settlement of the settlements.