Hebron: IOF attack primary school with heavy teargas

PNN/ Hebron/
Dozens of students and teachers on Sunday suffered from teargas inhalation after Israeli soldiers attacked the Hebron primary school with heavy teargas.
Head of the school, Adnan Da’na, told WAFA Agency that Israeli soldiers fired dozens of tear gas canisters at the school yards during the morning queue, causing dozens of students and faculty members to suffer from suffocation, some of which were described as severe.
شاهد : إصابة عشرات الطلبة والمدرسين بالاختناق جراء اعتداء الاحتلال على مدرسة الخليل الأساسية.
Publiée par وكالة مدار الإخبارية Madar news agency2 sur Dimanche 7 avril 2019