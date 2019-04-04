 PCBS: Increase in Industrial Production Index during February

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestine Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) on Thursday said the overall IPI in Palestine increased by 2.89% during February 2019 compared to January 2019.

According to PCBS, IPI for February 2019 increased due to the increase in the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 11.95% which had a share of 2.39% of the total industry, the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 6.22% which had a share of 11.95% of the total industry, and the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 2.69% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, while the activities of Mining and Quarrying decreased by 14.09% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry.

The base year of Industrial Production Index has been updated to be 2018.