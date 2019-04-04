Lajee Center celebrates opening rooftop garden in Aida Camp

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Lajee Center and 1for3 last week launched the Rooftop Green Space in Lajee Center in Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem, in order to create space for crops and greenery, contribute to water management, food production, compost recycling, improvement of air quality and more.

The pioneering project in Palestine, initiated by the director of the environment unit at Lajee Center, Shatha Alazza, was funded by Grassroots International and 1for3 organization, and was worked on by gardeners as well as partners and families of children in the camp for weeks.

On Wednesday, 27th of March, the center held an Environmental Festival to celebrate the opening, hosting directors of public and private schools as well as representatives of Bethlehem’s environmental centers in order to promote the idea of rooftop gardens and increase green space in the city.

Faced with the dire situation of lack of space in the camp, director of the Shatha Al Azza came up with the idea of the rooftop gardens as a way to create sustainable environmental management and the option of sustainable development, which are now a global concern.

“Environmental changes, mainly due to human activities, are threatening the fragile economies of developing countries such as Palestine and the future of our planet on a daily basis; Solid emissions from domestic as well as industrial and transport activities, are at the root of proven climate change and its negative impacts in many environmental sectors,” Alazza said in her introductory speech.

“That is why we recycle materials, both organic and non-organic to improve waste management. We also promote cultivation or crops and water testing. All these different methods were explained to the public on information sheets strategically displayed next to the different exhibits on the roof top garden of Lajee,” she added.

Executiove direction of the center, Salah Ajarma also thanked the people who attended the opening ceremony and contributed to the opening of the garden, saying such acknowledgement validates such projects, promoting the environmental cause.