Photos of slain Palestinian with his daughter go viral

PNN/ Nablus/

An Israeli settler on Wednesday morning opened fire at a Palestinian youth at Huwwara checkpoint, south of Nablus, claiming he was trying to carry out an Israeli stabbing operation.

The victim of the shooting was later identified as Mohammed Abdul-Fattah (23), from Khillet Qais in Salfit governorate, northern West Bank. He was left bleeding on the ground with no paramedic treatment, surrounded by Israeli soldiers.

Israeli soldiers and settlers filmed him while torturing his bleeding body, kicking him and calling him a terrorist.

Hours after the shooting, Israeli medical sources announced the death of the Palestinian youth, a father of a baby girl, Juwan. Photos of them went viral within hours on social media.



The shooter was not arrested nor taken into custody. Israeli media immediately said that the Palestinian “terrorist” was “neutralized” by the settler over an alleged attempt to carry out a stabbing attack.