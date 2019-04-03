Israeli settler shoots Palestinian man at Huwwara checkpoint

PNN/ Nablus/

An Israeli settler on Wednesday morning opened fire at a Palestinian youth at Huwwara checkpoint, south of Nablus, claiming he was trying to carry out an Israeli stabbing operation.

The victim of the shooting is still unidentified. However, he was left bleeding on the ground with no paramedic treatment, surrounded by Israeli soldiers. The man was also filmed by an Israeli settler whilst heavily bleeding on the ground.

Hours after the shooting, Israeli medical sources announced the death of the Palestinian youth.

The shooting settler was not arrested nor taken into custody. Israeli media immediately said that the Palestinian “terrorist” was “neutralized” by the settler over his attempt to carry out a stabbing attack.

Sources said that another youth was also wounded at the same time but was transported to the Nablus hospital.