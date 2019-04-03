Israeli bulldozers carry out limited invasion into Gaza strip

Israeli army bulldozers on Wednesday morning carried out a limited invasion through the border fence east of al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, five Israeli military bulldozers moved into the area from the school gate east of al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip and razed areas adjacent to the separation fence.

On Wednesday morning as well, IOF opened heavy machine gun fire at fishermen’s boats in the Gaza Strip sea. However, no injuries were reported.