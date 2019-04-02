PLO official warns of annexing area C in West Bank with US geen light

Bethlehem/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the PLO’s Executive Committee, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine ( DFLP ) warned of a real danger that Israel could annex areas classified as area ( C ) in West Bank according to the agreements signed between Palestinians and Israeli and called on at the same time to draw lessons from Land Day to confront US plans, aimed to liquidate Palestinian rights after US recognition Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan

He added that the successive Israeli governments continue to confiscate more and more Palestinian lands through displacing their owners, uprooting their trees, and destroying their homes, amid Netanyahu’s pledges to settler leaders to intensify settlement activities and strength the protection of settlers, particularly in occupied Jerusalem, the Jordan Valley and areas south of Hebron so as to win upcoming Knesset elections, based on the US administration that violates the international law and the resolutions of international legitimacy, which prohibits the control of others land by force.

Khaled called to return to the decisions of the Palestinian National Council, which took place a year ago and laid a political base for a national program to confront the policies of the Israeli government and decided a series of measures that should be taken to stop security coordination with Israel and withdraw recognition of the State of Israel and review all political, economic and administrative links with Israel and transfer the settlement back to the UN Security Council to take responsibilities in pushing Israel to respect and comply with its resolutions, including resolution 2334 of 2016,and call on Bensouda Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to begin a judicial investigation immediately about settlements and all crimes committed to hold accountable those who are responsible for these crimes in the Knesset, the Israeli government or the judiciary or other political , security, military levels and bring them to international justice.