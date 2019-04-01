Price Tag settlers spray “Kill the Arabs” in Palestinian neighborhood

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli settlers from the “Price Tag” groups on Sunday overnight have damaged vehicles of Palestinians in Beit Hanina town, East Jerusalem.

According to eyewitnesses, Price Tag settlers sprayed racist slogans in Hebrew, calling for the killing and deportation of Arabs. The slogans were sprayed on a bus, walls and vehicles. In addition, settlers smashed the glass and tires of other vehicles.

It is noteworthy that the “Price Tag” settlers are constantly attacking the Palestinian citizens and their properties, using extreme racist slogans calling for killing and deportation, without any prosecution by the Israeli police.