For the second month in a row: PA to pay 50% of salaries due to tax cuts

PNN/ Ramallah/
The Ministry of Finance announced Monday that the Palestinian Authority it will pay 50% of the monthly salaries for its employees, for the second month in a row, following the Israeli tax cuts.
Last month, employees also recieved 50% of their salaries, after the Pa refused to accept taking incomplete tax revenues which Israel collects on behalf of the PA. The cuts came as a punishment since the PA pays salaries to families of prisoners, martyrs and wounded, which Israel calls terrorists.
It also said that prisoners and families of the wounded and killed will be paid in full despite the Israeli punitive measure against the PA.