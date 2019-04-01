For the second month in a row: PA to pay 50% of salaries due to tax cuts

PNN/ Ramallah/ The Ministry of Finance announced Monday that the Palestinian Authority it will pay 50% of the monthly salaries for its employees, for the second month in a row, following the Israeli tax cuts.

Last month, employees also recieved 50% of their salaries, after the Pa refused to accept taking incomplete tax revenues which Israel collects on behalf of the PA. The cuts came as a punishment since the PA pays salaries to families of prisoners, martyrs and wounded, which Israel calls terrorists.