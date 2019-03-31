Palestinians condemns Brazil’s opening of commercial office in occupied Jerusalem

RAMALLAH/PNN/

Palestinians officials condemns today Sunday Brazil’s opening of commercial office in occupied Jerusalem

Dr Hanan Ashrawi Member of PLO Executive Committee said in statement on her twitter account that Brazil’s Bolsonaro opened a diplomatic “business office” in Jerusalem following Hungary the Czech Republic & Honduras who also disingenuously tried to skirt the issue of Israel’s illegal annexation of Jerusalem. Trump & his ilk are in violation of IHL & are perpetuating conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned, in the strongest terms, the position of the Brazilian foreign ministry and official Brazilian statements regarding opening a commercial office with diplomatic status in occupied Jerusalem.

The Ministry considered this position a blatant violation of international legitimacy and its resolutions and a direct aggression against the Palestinian people and their rights, as well as an approval to American and Israeli pressures aimed at perpetuating the occupation and settlement activities, the Judaizing and annexing of occupied Jerusalem, and the forceful imposition of the Israeli law on it.

The ministry stressed that it will contact the Palestinian ambassador in Brazil for consultations in order to make the appropriate decisions to face such a situation.

The ministry reaffirmed that Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 and that the decisions made by the American administration and the Israeli occupation, and those who follow them will not give the occupation a right to East Jerusalem and its surroundings.