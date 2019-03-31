Israel to approve over 1,400 settler units in West Bank: Report

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli officials were expected to approve more than 1,400 new settlement units on Sunday and to announce plans to build thousands more next week in the occupied West Bank, a report says.

The Israeli daily news paper Haaretz, said on Sunday that an Israeli body overseeing settlement construction was expected to approve the building of 1,427 settler units across the West bank later in the day.

The unnamed sources said that the Israeli body would also announce plans to construct 3,500 other settler units and possibly approve an additional 1,500 ones in the region in the coming week.

Since 1967, the Israeli regime has been uprooting Palestinians from their homes under various pretexts, grabbing more and more land.

According to Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlement NGO that monitors settlement activity in the West Bank, since US President Donald Trump came to power in early 2017, more than 14,450 settler units in the West Bank have been approved. That figure is over three times the number of units approved in the year and a half before his inauguration — some 4,475 units.

Less than a month before Trump took office, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted Resolution 2334, calling on Israel to “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem” al-Quds.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli regime has been building settlements more deeply into Palestinian lands, in an attempt to diminish chances of the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.