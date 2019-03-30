Video : Anata Cultural Center launches open training days in traditional crafts to preserve it

Bethlehem/PNN/

Under the patronage of the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Adnan al-Husseini, the Anata Cultural Center, inaugurated an open training project about Palestinian mosaics and traditional handicraft. The two-day project took place in Dar al-Nadwa headquarters in Bethlehem and aimed to improve the vocational training and rehabilitation for self-employment.

The training, which started on Wednesday and ended on Thursday, witnessed the participation of many citizens wishing to develop their skills in the field of traditional Palestinian crafts and included the exhibition of training products and the works of traditional industries.

Sheren Alan, head of the administrative board of the Anata Cultural Center, said that the center targets Palestinian women who are caring for their families in light of the difficult economic conditions, as well as seeking to target young people in order to encourage them to concentrate in the fields of handicrafts.

Allan explained that the center specializes in specializes in three characters, mosaics and calligraphy, adding that the center produces two types of embroideries: the imitations of the original Palestinian dresses and the innovations inspired by the cultural heritage.

She said that one of the dresses belonged to Ein Karem, a village in the city of Jerusalem that has been uprooted since 1948. She confirmed that the dress in the center is a replica of the dress of Ein Karem, exhibited in Bir Zeit University Museum.

She also pointed out that the most prominent crafts were handmade and reviewed the old and rare forms of embroidery, noting that the center includes experts with rare skills in the art of embroidery, which helps to protect the handicraft industry from extinction.

Alan expressed her happiness for holding this training in Bethlehem and thanked all the parties that worked to make it successful.

She pointed out that the project is an open training for the public, so that many of the employees in the field were able to participate and learn about new techniques in this field.

She stressed that the goal of the training is to preserve this industry, especially as many tourists come to complain about the quality of the industries in the market so that it was necessary to emphasize the authenticity of the products of the Palestinian craft market.

Sabha Abu Malsh, an embroidery expert at the center, explained to the trainees the importance of preserving the traditional handicraft industries, pointing out that some of the pieces presented have been working since 2007 and stressing that the training included al- tashreem which is one of the dress decorating art skills .

She also underlined the need of improving professional training for the women and the girls that work in this industry to ensure the preservation of the traditional handicrafts with all its details and transfer the skills to the future generations.

The trainees expressed their happiness at this workshop, stressing that they benefited greatly from the mosaic skills they did not know before. One of the trainee, Mohammad Mahmoud Aish, said that he attended the training in order to develop his skills and make sure of some details in this industry aiming to improve his performance.