Israel kills 3 Palestinians, fires tear gas at ‘Great March of Return’ protesters in Gaza

Gaza/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces have shot dead three Palestinians and injured more than 200 others as people of Gaza start their mass protests marking the anniversary of the Great March of Return and the Palestinian Land Day.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that a 17-year-old teenager was killed after being shot by Israeli fire in east Gaza City, adding that Adham Amara was wounded in the face.

Earlier on Saturday, Gaza health officials said Israeli troops had shot and killed a Palestinian man. Mohammed Saad, 20, died after being hit in the head by shrapnel.

Protesters at the site said he had been taking part in an overnight rally ahead of the massive demonstrations scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Israeli forces have also fired tear gases at protesters, who are marking the first anniversary of the Great March of Return protests.

The rallies have been held every week since March 30 last year. Palestinians want an end to the Israeli occupation of their lands. They also demand the return of the Palestinian refugees to their homeland.

On the eve of the protests, Israeli soldiers and tanks were deployed near the fence separating the occupied territories from the besieged Gaza Strip.

The reinforcements were deployed on Friday morning. Gaza medical officials said later in the day that Israeli troops shot and wounded 10 Palestinians on the Gaza fence on the day.