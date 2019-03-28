IOF arrest 19 Palestinians in West Bank raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) at Thursday dawn launched a campaign of arrests, in which they arrested 19 Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank.

Palestinian prisoner’s club said that eight citizens were arrested from several towns and districts in Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, while six others were arrested from towns and villages in the Hebron governorate, including youths aged 17.

In addition, two were also arrested from Jerusalem  and another from Salfit governorate, northern West Bank.

 

