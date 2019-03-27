Bethlehem: Volunteer paramedic killed by Israeli fire during clashes

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A Palestinian paramedic on Wednesday dawn died of wounds he sustained by Israeli fire during clashes that broke out after Israeli Occupation Forces stormed Deheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem.

Palestinian medical sources told PNN that Sajid Mezher (17), who was wolunteering with the Palestinian medical relief team, was critically injured early today in Dheisheh refugee camp as he tried to provide assistance to the camp’s residents.

Palestinian medical aid coordinator Mazen al-Azza told PNN that IOF targeted Mezher although he was wearing his paramedic uniform, which confirms Israeli deliberate targeting of ambulance crews.

Al-Azza said that the Israeli occupation forces violate all international conventions that protect medical staff from being targeted in such circumstances.

Al-Azza called on international and human rights organizations and the United Nations to hold Israel accountable for this crime and other crimes against Palestinian medical personnel.